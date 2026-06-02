Waste Kings Demolition Expands Full-Service Demolition Operations to Round Rock, Texas

Austin-based demolition company provides residential, commercial, and concrete demolition solutions for property owners and contractors across Central Texas.

ROUND ROCK, TX, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Waste Kings Demolition, a full-service demolition and site preparation company headquartered in Austin, Texas, provides comprehensive demolition services to property owners, developers, and construction professionals in Round Rock and surrounding communities throughout the state.

Round Rock continues to experience significant growth, from the tech corridors near Dell Diamond to residential expansions toward Georgetown and Pflugerville. As older structures require removal to make way for new development, demolition contractors in Round Rock play a central role in keeping construction timelines on track. Waste Kings Demolition serves this market with a range of demolition services designed for both residential and commercial projects.

Demolition Services Available in Round Rock

Waste Kings Demolition offers the following services to clients in the Round Rock area:

• Residential demolition — full home teardowns and partial structural removals

• Interior demolition — wall removal, floor demolition, bathroom and kitchen gutting for remodels

• Garage and outbuilding demolition — detached structures, sheds, and carports

• Commercial demolition — strip malls, office interiors, and retail buildouts

• Concrete demolition — driveways, foundations, slabs, and flatwork

• Pool demolition — partial fill-ins or complete removal, common in older Round Rock properties

The company also provides excavation, site grading, land clearing, and site preparation services throughout Texas.

Permit Compliance and Safety Protocols

In Round Rock, demolition work must comply with the City of Round Rock's Building and Development Division requirements. Waste Kings Demolition handles necessary permits as a standard part of every job.

The company distinguishes between selective interior demolition — such as removing a wall or gutting a kitchen — and full structural teardowns. The approach, including how utilities are disconnected and how debris is managed, differs for each type of project.

Round Rock neighborhoods such as Teravista, Forest Creek, and Stone Canyon are established communities with homes in close quarters. Waste Kings Demolition uses methods designed to minimize dust, noise, and structural risk to adjacent properties.

Waste Kings Demolition is fully licensed and insured and operates in compliance with Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) standards, providing property owners and developers with legal protection before work begins.

The company was founded on principles of safety, integrity, and efficiency. Its safety protocols prioritize the well-being of crew members, clients, and the public on every project.

"I was super impressed with their professionalism and customer service with every phase from estimate to pick up. Will definitely use Waste Kings again!" said Don P., a client of Waste Kings Demolition.

Project Process and Transparency

Every demolition project handled by Waste Kings Demolition begins with a site walkthrough, a clear scope of work, and transparent communication. Detailed estimates are provided upfront, and clients are kept informed throughout the process.

The crew that provides the initial estimate is the same crew that performs the work. This approach is designed to maintain consistency in a market where construction timelines are tight and general contractors depend on reliable subcontractors downstream.

Mr. Chris Aversa, Spokesperson for Waste Kings Demolition, stated: "We're not just knocking things down. We're clearing the way for what's next. Our goal is to be the name Texas contractors trust when timelines are tight, and there's no room for error."

"I was able to make a same day appointment. They came early and were extremely courteous. They explained everything that was going to me and gave me a detailed invoice of the service. They were in and out in a split second and even re hung my outside plant that had to be removed earlier," said Sarah D., a client of Waste Kings Demolition.

Service Areas Across Texas

Waste Kings Demolition provides demolition services to residents and businesses in the following Texas cities: Round Rock, Austin, Bryan, College Station, Houston, Dallas, Georgetown, San Antonio, and Cedar Park.

Waste Kings Demolition is a local Texas business that is invested in contributing positively to the communities it serves. With statewide experience, the team navigates the regulations and requirements specific to each area of operation.

Free Estimates Available

Property owners planning a remodel, developers clearing a lot, or contractors seeking a reliable demolition subcontractor can contact Waste Kings Demolition for a free on-site estimate.

To learn more or to schedule a free estimate, contact Waste Kings Demolition at +1 (979) 291-2809 or visit https://www.kingsofwaste.com/. Additional resources and industry insights are available on the company's blog.

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About Waste Kings Demolition

Founded on principles of safety, integrity, and efficiency, Waste Kings Demolition provides comprehensive demolition, excavation, and site preparation services throughout Texas. The company offers residential, commercial, and industrial demolition, concrete removal, excavation, site grading, land clearing, and site preparation. Waste Kings Demolition is fully licensed and insured, employing rigorous safety protocols, transparent communication, and streamlined processes. The company serves communities across Texas including Austin, Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, Bryan, College Station, Georgetown, Cedar Park, and Round Rock.

Locations:

Waste Kings Demolition

700 Lavaca St.

Suite 1400

Austin, TX 78701

(512) 400-2136

https://maps.app.goo.gl/wFNC5iiwQzr4wb6q6

Waste Kings Demolition

3206 Longmire

Suite A56

College Station, TX 77845

(979) 291-2809

https://maps.app.goo.gl/rEKoteu3Mktpg2Ck6

Waste Kings Demolition

800 Private Road 917

Suite 120

Georgetown, TX 78626

(512) 400-2136

https://maps.app.goo.gl/AXgQvjXxmJC8ts4Y9



Notes to Editors:

• The company provides an integrated service that handles both demolition and subsequent waste removal, which may be of interest to commercial property owners looking to streamline redevelopment projects.

• Waste Kings Demolition offers a range of services including junk removal, residential demolition, commercial demolition, concrete demolition, excavation, site grading, land clearing, and site preparation.

• The company emphasizes its commitment to safety, efficiency, affordability, and transparent communication.

• Service areas for demolition include Bryan, College Station, Austin, Houston, Dallas, Georgetown, San Antonio, Cedar Park, and Round Rock, Texas.

• Waste Kings Demolition is fully licensed and insured.

End of Press Release.

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