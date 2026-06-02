Fame Tattoos Provides Custom Tattoo and Piercing Services in Miami

Miami-based Fame Tattoos offers custom tattoos and piercing services from its Hialeah, Florida studio, backed by over 50 years of combined experience.

HIALEAH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fame Tattoos, an award-winning tattoo and body art studio headquartered in Hialeah, Florida, provides custom tattoos and piercing services to clients in the Miami area. The studio, which began as a private tattoo operation in 2012 before opening its flagship Hialeah location in 2016, offers a range of body art services including tattoos, piercings, tooth gem applications, permanent makeup, scalp micropigmentation, and tattoo removal.

Tattoos have become increasingly common across the United States, appearing more frequently in workplaces and mainstream culture. According to a 2023 Pew Research Center survey, 32% of U.S. adults say they have at least one tattoo, including 22% who have more than one. The survey also found that a large majority of Americans believe society has become more accepting of people with tattoos in recent decades. Within this evolving landscape, Fame Tattoos serves a diverse clientele that includes local residents, athletes, and celebrities from its Hialeah studio.

The studio's team brings over 50 years of combined tattoo experience and has won over 100 awards at tattoo conventions worldwide. Fame Tattoos provides the following tattoo styles:

• Realistic Color and Black and Grey — lifelike tattoos using color or shades of black and grey to create depth and detail

• Portrait — detailed representations of people significant to the client

• Cover Ups — tattoos designed to cover and transform unwanted existing tattoos

• 3D X-Ray — a tattoo style created by co-owner Omar "Fame" Gonzalez that changes depending on the lighting, giving the illusion of three different tattoos in one

• Traditional, Polynesian/Tribal, and Japanese — designs rooted in cultural and historical tattooing traditions

• Fine Line, Script, Watercolor, and Simple — styles ranging from delicate linework to minimalistic designs

• Anime, Pop Art, Blackout, and Color — bold and varied artistic styles

Beyond tattooing, Fame Tattoos provides piercing services, where trained piercers use quality materials and follow safety protocols. The studio also offers tooth gem applications, permanent makeup services including eyebrow shaping and eyeliner, and scalp micropigmentation for clients experiencing thinning hair.

Client Erica R. shared the following about a recent visit: "Where do i begin?! Today my daughter and I walked in to get her very first tattoo, she recently loses her father and wanted to get a tattoo to honor him, we have had work done in the past and have always been happy with the artists work. The manager was absolutely amazing through this process, he even entertained my toddler while we waited 🥰 and Jose! He presented us with the stencil and right away she fell in love with the piece. I can't thank him enough for fulfilling my daughters dream tattoo to represent her father whom also visited the shop 3 years ago to do her name as well. Thank you guys for everything, we will be back for some more art ❤️"

For tattoo removal, Fame Tattoos uses the Tattoo Vanish Method, an all-natural, non-laser process. According to the studio, this method requires up to 50% to 75% fewer treatments for complete removal compared to other methods and is described as the only method that removes all ink colors. The procedure is similar to applying a tattoo, which the studio states minimizes skin damage. Tattoo Vanish is described by the company as the only original all-natural, non-acidic, non-toxic tattoo removal product and procedure available.

Client Erweeny described a piercing experience at the studio: "I made a last minute appointment online to get my nostril pierced. Cheppy did an amazing job! He explained everything he was doing and made me feel very welcome and comfortable! Environment was very clean also! Thank you!!"

Mr. Omar Gonzalez, Spokesperson for Fame Tattoos, stated: "Each client and each piece is treated as a work of art, no matter the size or content. The work at Fame Tattoos is based on passion and vision — the goal is to help tell the story of each client's life through art."

Omar "Fame" Gonzalez, co-owner of Fame Tattoos, started tattooing in 2003 and has over 20 years of experience in the industry. He is a self-taught artist with a background in art and architecture, and is recognized for creating the Realism 3-D X-Ray Tattoo style. He is sponsored by Cheyenne, a tattoo machine manufacturer based in Germany, and by Hush Anesthetics, a numbing cream provider. He has gained experience at tattoo conventions throughout the world.

Client Michelle S. recounted the following experience: "We were on our last day before flying home from our forced vacation extension (huge winter ice/snow storm over most of the eastern US caused major cancellations and delays for 3 days). My sister, niece and I decided to get tattoos from Fame Tattoos as walk-ins. We got there early and after a brief wait, spoke with the first artist who came in to work, Gil. He worked with us to have enough artists come in and then he and the other artists helped design our tattoos with our input every step of the way. All of the staff were knowledgeable and personable. I enjoyed the experience there, and live my tattoos! We trust this staff so much, my sister and I are considering coming back from our hometown in WI for our next tattoo!"

Fame Tattoos serves clients in Hialeah, Florida, and the greater Miami area. The studio describes its environment as relaxed and peaceful, with a focus on treating each client's project as an individual work of art.

For more information about Fame Tattoos' services or to schedule an appointment, visit https://www.fametattoos.com/, call 305-303-2025, or explore the studio's blog at https://www.fametattoos.com/blog.

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About Fame Tattoos

Tattoo artists at Fame Tattoos are the top artists in Miami with over 50 years of combined tattoo experience; this has been a passion of ours since we could remember. During our years of experience, we have been to many tattoo conventions throughout the world, where we have gained knowledge and experience from different artists. We're the top award-winning tattoo shop in Miami that has won over 100 awards throughout conventions. Fame Tattoos’ tattoo and body piercing studio is very relaxed and peaceful, giving you the best tattoo experience ever!

Contact Details:

1409 West 49th Street Suite 1

Hialeah, FL 33012

United States

https://maps.app.goo.gl/9Y77vFCWzq1eP6iU9

Note to Editors:

• Fame Tattoos is located in Hialeah, Florida, and serves clients in the Miami area.

• The studio offers a wide range of services, including tattoos, tattoo removal, piercings, permanent makeup, micro blading, hair micropigmentation, and aftercare.

• Fame Tattoos uses sterile equipment and follows strict safety protocols for all their services, including tongue piercings.

• The studio has over 50 years of combined experience and has won more than 100 awards at tattoo conventions worldwide.

End of Press Release.

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