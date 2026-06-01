HCDA 50 Years of Serving Hawai‘i

Posted on Jun 1, 2026 in Main

Kolowalu Dog Park Blessing in February of 2025. Photo courtesy: HCDA.

The Hawai‘i Community Development Authority (HCDA) celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2026, marking five decades of advancing infrastructure, housing and economic development throughout Hawai‘i.

HCDA is best known for transforming Kaka‘ako from a deteriorating industrial district into an award-winning mixed-use community that serves as a model for transit-oriented development. Today, Kaka‘ako features walkable neighborhoods, expanded public open spaces and more than 13,000 residential units, including nearly 5,000 affordable and reserved housing units that help local residents and working families remain in Hawai‘i.

“HCDA’s work has always been about building communities that improve people’s lives, through providing places where residents can live, work and thrive,” said Craig Nakamoto, HCDA executive director. “As we celebrate 50 years of community development, we also recognize the importance of continuing to invest in housing, infrastructure and thoughtful planning to meet the needs of future generations.”

The Legislature has invested hundreds of millions of dollars through HCDA for public infrastructure improvements, including roads, utilities, parks, shoreline access and public facilities. Those investments have leveraged billions of dollars in private mixed-use development and generated long-term economic growth, jobs and housing opportunities across the state.

Beyond Kaka‘ako, HCDA has expanded its role statewide through redevelopment and infrastructure initiatives in Kalaeloa, He‘eia, West O‘ahu, Iwilei-Kapālama and Pūlehunui, Maui. The agency continues to support projects that address Hawai‘i’s housing crisis, infrastructure needs and long-range economic development goals.

This year also marks a significant period of growth for the agency. Recent legislation awaiting the governor’s consideration proposes establishingthe establishment of new community development districts under HCDA, including Banyan Drive in Hilo and the Hālawa Community Development District.

HCDA’s 50th anniversary recognizes not only the agency’s accomplishments over the past five decades, but also its continued commitment to shaping sustainable, resilient and inclusive communities throughout Hawai‘i, with the support of the Legislature.

To learn more about HCDA visit https://dbedt.hawaii.gov/hcda or follow them @hcda.hawaii.