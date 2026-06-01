Coastal Kuleana Campaign and Kids to Parks Day

Posted on Jun 1, 2026 in Main

Keiki showing off their shakas at Kids to Parks Day. Photo courtesy: DLNR.

Kids to Park Day is a national movement to engage keiki, ʻohana and communities with public lands and waters. Hawaiʻi celebrated on May 16 at the Lēʻahi Diamond Head State Monument. The DLNR Coastal Kuleana campaign uses this opportunity to inspire coastline stewardship among keiki with activities that promote exploration and foster connection with our islands.

“By bringing families into these spaces in a fun and welcoming way, we’re helping to inspire future generations to care for Hawaiʻi’s unique landscapes,” said DLNR Division of State Parks Acting Administrator Alan Carpenter.

The event was free for Hawaiʻi residents to participate and park visitors who had regular reservations, were welcomed to join at no additional cost.

For more information about DLNR’s Year of Our Coastal Kuleana campaign, visit: https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/coasts/.