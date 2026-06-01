Haʻaheo: Pride in Public Service Month – May 2026

Posted on Jun 1, 2026 in Main

Hawaiʻi honors the dedication, talent and aloha embodied by our state workforce each May — and in 2026, this celebration continues with renewed appreciation.

Haʻaheo month remains a time to acknowledge the exceptional contributions of public employees who keep our communities safe, connected and thriving. State workers have consistently shown courage, perseverance and deep commitment, from supporting critical services, to uplifting families across the islands.

Governor Green issued a proclamation which emphasized that the spirit of haʻaheo — the pride that comes from meaningful accomplishment — shines through every department and every individual who serves.

Throughout the month of May and every day, we mahalo the people whose compassion and excellence help move Hawaiʻi forward.