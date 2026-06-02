Go Green for Energy Efficiency and Affordability

Posted on Jun 1, 2026 in Main The Hawaiʻi Green Business Program (HGBP) is a free state program that invites local businesses and organizations to be recognized by the state for their operational and maintenance efforts to improve and implement sustainability measures. In 2026, the HGBP is piloting a new checklist to recognize green housing projects. The Green Housing checklist is designed for developers and homeowners as a shorter, “systems-ready” 10-point guide compared to other, more extensive green building certifications such as LEED. It can be applied to existing homes, new developments and community projects. Businesses and individuals interested in joining the Hawai‘i Green Business Program are encouraged to apply at greenbusiness.hawaii.gov or contact a program representative at [email protected].

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