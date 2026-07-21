News Release – DOH Issues Red Placard to Charleyʻs Steakery in ʻAiea, Authorizes Reopening After Correcting Violations
STATE OF HAWAIʻI
KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI
JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR
KE KIA‘ĀINA
DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
KA ʻOIHANA OLAKINO
KENNETH S. FINK, MD, MGA, MPH
DIRECTOR
KA LUNA HO‘OKELE
DOH ISSUES RED PLACARD TO CHARLEY’S STEAKERY IN ʻAIEA, AUTHORIZES REOPENING
AFTER CORRECTING VIOLATIONS
26-XXX
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
July 20, 2026
HONOLULU — The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) Food Safety Branch (FSB) has authorized the reopening of Charley’s Steakery, located at 98-1005 Moanalua Road in ʻAiea.
The food establishment, operated by Charley’s Steakery Hawaii, Inc., received a red “closed” placard on July 17, 2026, for a sewage overflow observed at the floor drain of the three-compartment sink.
The DOH FSB required the food establishment to repair the plumbing system to prevent further overflow of sewage. The establishment remained closed until a follow-up inspection was conducted on Monday, July 20, 2026. The violation was corrected and the establishment has been given permission to re-open.
The DOH FSB protects and promotes the health of Hawai‘i residents and visitors through education of food industry workers and regulation of food establishments statewide. The branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed, or sold.
For more information on the department’s placarding program go to http://health.hawaii.gov/san/. For recent inspection reports, please visit https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/soh.
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