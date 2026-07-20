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Office of the Governor – Flag Order – Flags Lowered to Honor 1st Lt. Tyler James Feehan

STATE OF HAWAIʻI
KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI
 
JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR

 KE KIAʻĀINA 

 

GOVERNOR GREEN ORDERS FLAGS LOWERED IN HONOR OF FALLEN HAWAIʻI SOLDIER

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE  
July 20, 2026

HONOLULU – Governor Josh Green has ordered the United States flag and the Hawaiʻi state flag to be flown at half-staff at all state offices and agencies, as well as the Hawaiʻi National Guard, effective immediately through sunset on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, in honor of U.S. Army 1st Lt. Tyler James Feehan of ʻEwa Beach.

Feehan, 25, was identified by the Pentagon as one of two U.S. service members killed in Jordan during an Iranian missile attack on a military base. He was supporting Operation Inherent Resolve.

“First Lieutenant Feehan served our nation with courage and made the ultimate sacrifice,” said Governor Green. “Jaime and I extend our deepest condolences to his ʻohana, friends and fellow service members. His death is a painful reminder of the human cost of war. Hawaiʻi mourns alongside them and will always remember his bravery and selfless service.”

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Office of the Governor – Flag Order – Flags Lowered to Honor 1st Lt. Tyler James Feehan

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