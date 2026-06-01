MPD Makes Two Arrests in Southeast Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announces two arrests in a shooting that occurred in Southeast.

On Sunday, May 10, 2026, at approximately 6:56 p.m., the suspect was involved in a fight in the 1600 block of T Street, Southeast. The fight escalated when the suspect retrieved a firearm from another suspect and shot two victims. Both suspects fled the scene before officers arrived. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported both victims to local hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Shortly after the shooting, officers were able to locate video footage of the incident. The video footage helped MPD officers identify and locate one of the suspects, 18-year-old Jeremiah Crowder, of Southeast, DC. He was arrested and charged with Carrying a Pistol Without a License and Tampering with Evidence.

On Wednesday, May 20, 2026, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 25-year-old Kavel Kitchens, of Northeast, D.C. Kitchens was charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) and Carrying a Pistol Without a License.

CCN: 26063109

###