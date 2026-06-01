MPD Makes Arrests in Cathedral Heights Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announces the arrest of several suspects in a robbery that occurred in Northwest.

On Sunday, May 31, 2026, at approximately 9:08 p.m., Second District officers responded to the report of a robbery in the 3000 block of Idaho Avenue, Northwest. The suspects lured the victim into a residence where additional suspects emerged, brandishing firearms. The suspects demanded money and property from the victim. After taking the victim's property, the suspects held the victim against his will, demanded that the victim transfer money using a mobile payment service, and then assaulted him. The suspects released the victim. The victim fled to a safe location and called 911. The victim, an adult male, suffered minor injuries.

As a result of the detective's investigation, officers determined the residence where the suspects committed the robbery and arrested three suspects without incident.

33-year-old Deonte Jones, of Northwest, DC, was charged with Robbery while Armed, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun), and Kidnapping while Armed.

17-year-old Jermaine Tyreese Jones, of Riverdale, MD, was charged as an adult under Title 16 with Robbery while Armed, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun), and Kidnapping while Armed.

A 16-year-old female, of Hyattsville, MD, was charged with Robbery, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, and Kidnapping.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 26074157