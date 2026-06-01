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MPD Arrests Suspect in Georgetown Destruction of Property Offenses

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announces the arrest of a suspect in Destruction of Property offenses that occurred in Northwest.

 

In the below offenses, the suspect forcibly broke windows of businesses with an unknown object.

• On Thursday, March 26, 2026, at approximately 8:00 a.m., in the 1000 block of Thomas Jefferson Street, Northwest. CCN: 26056479

• Between Wednesday, April 22, 2026, at approximately 9:00 p.m., and Thursday, April 23, 2026, at approximately 11:00 p.m., in the 1000 block of 31st Street, Northwest. CCN:26054461

• On Thursday, April 30, 2026, between 12:20 a.m., and 1:00 a.m., in the 1000 block of 31st Street, Northwest. CCN: 26057370

• On Wednesday, May 6, 2026, at approximately 11:25 a.m., in the 1000 block of Thomas Jefferson Street, Northwest. CCN: 26060758

 

On Friday, May 29, 2026, 44-year-old Michael Alex, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with four counts of Destruction of Property – Felony.

 

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MPD Arrests Suspect in Georgetown Destruction of Property Offenses

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