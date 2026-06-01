House Bill 2361 Printer's Number 3316

PENNSYLVANIA, June 1 - Sponsors FREEMAN, SAPPEY, SMITH-WADE-EL, JAMES, B. MILLER

Short Title An Act amending Title 53 (Municipalities Generally) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in alteration of territory or corporate entity and dissolution, further providing for definitions, for procedure for consolidation or merger, for joint agreement of governing bodies, for initiative of electors seeking consolidation or merger with new home rule charter and for conduct of referenda, repealing provisions relating to consolidation or merger agreement, providing for advisory committee, consolidation or merger agreement and mediation, further providing for effectuation of consolidation or merger, for procedures and for court review of transitional plan and providing for extension of * * *

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