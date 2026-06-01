House Bill 2117 Printer's Number 2738

PENNSYLVANIA, June 1 - Sponsors HILL-EVANS, WAXMAN, GUZMAN, GUENST, PROBST, KHAN, BRENNAN, PARKER, MAYES, SANCHEZ, HOWARD, OTTEN, INGLIS, CERRATO, MADDEN, CIRESI, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, WARREN, PIELLI, DALEY, SMITH-WADE-EL

Short Title An Act amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, in school health services, further providing for definitions, for possession and use of asthma inhalers and epinephrine auto-injectors, for school access to emergency epinephrine and for administration of epinephrine auto-injectors by school bus drivers and school crossing guards.

Memo Subject Ensuring Lifesaving Asthma Medication is Available for Students

Generated 06/02/2026 01:43 AM

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