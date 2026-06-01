House Bill 306 Printer's Number 3287

PENNSYLVANIA, June 1 - Sponsors CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, GIRAL, SANCHEZ, McANDREW, CIRESI, HOHENSTEIN, KHAN, DONAHUE, FREEMAN, HILL-EVANS, OTTEN, KENYATTA, BURGOS, GREEN, PIELLI, KAZEEM, STEELE, CURRY

Short Title An Act amending the act of November 29, 2006 (P.L.1435, No.156), known as the Public Utility Confidential Security Information Disclosure Protection Act, further providing for definitions, for prohibition and for penalties.

Memo Subject PUC Inspection Records Transparency

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