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House Bill 306 Printer's Number 3287

PENNSYLVANIA, June 1 - Sponsors

CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, GIRAL, SANCHEZ, McANDREW, CIRESI, HOHENSTEIN, KHAN, DONAHUE, FREEMAN, HILL-EVANS, OTTEN, KENYATTA, BURGOS, GREEN, PIELLI, KAZEEM, STEELE, CURRY

Short Title

An Act amending the act of November 29, 2006 (P.L.1435, No.156), known as the Public Utility Confidential Security Information Disclosure Protection Act, further providing for definitions, for prohibition and for penalties.

Memo Subject

PUC Inspection Records Transparency

Generated 06/02/2026 01:43 AM

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House Bill 306 Printer's Number 3287

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