House Bill 2314 Printer's Number 3066

PENNSYLVANIA, June 1 - Sponsors CIRESI, ORTITAY, RIVERA, DOUGHERTY, VENKAT, HILL-EVANS, BURGOS, WAXMAN, SANCHEZ, GUZMAN, NEILSON, BOROWSKI, INGLIS, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, FREEMAN

Short Title An Act providing for a public education campaign focused on educating the public about artificial intelligence and improving AI consumer literacy.

Memo Subject AI Public Education Campaign

Generated 06/02/2026 01:43 AM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.