CMS issues interim final rule on Medicaid community engagement requirements 

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services June 1 issued an interim final rule with comment period implementing the statutory requirement that certain adult Medicaid enrollees meet community engagement (work) requirements. Under the rule, certain adults must complete 80 hours per month of “qualifying activities,” such as employment, education, community service or participation in a work program, or meet equivalent income thresholds.



CMS said that states must generally implement the requirement no later than Jan. 1, 2027. The rule maintains exemptions for certain populations, including individuals who are pregnant or postpartum, disabled or medically frail, or caregivers, and allows states to offer exemptions for short-term hardships. See the CMS fact sheet for more details.



Provisions in the rule are effective on July 31, 2026, and comments must be submitted by that date. The AHA is reviewing the rule and will issue a Regulatory Advisory to members.