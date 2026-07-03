Honoring the Unwavering Spirit of Our Nation, Hospitals and Caregivers

The adoption of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776, marked a pivotal turn for colonists, from a fight for rights as British subjects to the struggle for a new nation.

Many who took up arms on behalf of the rebellious colonies already viewed themselves as Americans in spirit. Lacking military training and often poorly equipped, volunteers nonetheless poured forth from farms and villages, willing to lay down their lives to forge a new kind of nation — birthed in a mantle of freedom the like of which the world had never before seen.

How America's Hospitals Have Cared for the Nation Since the Revolutionary War

As America’s Revolutionary War soldiers fought for eight bitter years to establish and bequeath the country we have inherited today, hospitals and caregivers were there to support them every step of the way.

The Continental Congress ordered the creation of the first Army Hospital Department in 1775, leading to the rapid setup of various hospitals throughout the colonies within a year. New York Hospital in New York City, for example, treated more than 3,000 wounded American soldiers during the war.

The state of medicine at the time was undeveloped by today’s standards, among other things plagued by a shortage of surgeons, formal training, medical supplies and knowledge of the role of germs in the spread of disease. But the commitment to care, healing and health was foundational, even if many of the tools came later that we take for granted today.

America’s journey and that of its hospitals and healthcare providers are one and the same — sparked by innovation, a pioneering spirit, a commitment to the public welfare, and the courage and perseverance to overcome obstacles and setbacks. We have much to be proud of and thankful for.

Saturday will mark 250 years since America’s founders signed their names to a unique document that stated, “We mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes, and our sacred Honor." That action changed the world.

Hospitals Nationwide Mark America's 250th Anniversary

This summer, hospitals and healthcare organizations across the United States are actively participating in our semiquincentennial (America250) celebration, focusing on the evolution of medicine, public health milestones and community service.

Events include the opening of the Philadelphia Hospital Museum to showcase 250 years of medical evolution, featuring 18th-century medical artifacts, rare books and surgical equipment. Elsewhere, hospitals are highlighting Revolutionary-era innovations in hygiene and care that reduced soldier mortality; and sponsoring a living history demonstration featuring the reenactment of Revolutionary War hospital operations.

These celebrations are a fitting tribute to the history of America and the parallel history of its healthcare providers. In so many ways, our nation remains the shining hope and inspiration for people the world over.

Today's Caregivers Carry the Same Spirit as America's Founders

Just as those early patriots pressed forward through uncertainty with resolve and purpose, today’s caregivers carry that same unwavering spirit — showing up each day with skill, compassion and a deep commitment to serve their communities and strengthen the nation.

From all of us at the American Hospital Association, have a safe and happy Fourth of July holiday as together we honor this milestone birthday for the United States of America.