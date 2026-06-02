Next steps in reforming ‘good character’ references

2 June 2026 Guy Barnett, Attorney-General

The Tasmanian Government has today released draft legislation to stop the inappropriate use of ‘good character’ references by serious offenders.

The Sentencing Amendment (Good Character) Bill 2026 will amend the Sentencing Act 1997 to exclude good character evidence in relation to serious offences.

Attorney-General, Guy Barnett, said protecting our community, keeping Tasmanians safe and delivering access to justice is a top priority for our Government.

“As a Government we are determined to ensure that sentencing meets modern community standards and offenders are held to account,” the Attorney said.

“We are taking action to remove the ability for serious offenders to use ‘good character’ references to lessen their sentence.

“Victims of crimes should not have to sit in court and hear how the person that caused them harm is of ‘good character’.

“Restricting good character evidence recognises that prior good conduct does not diminish the harm caused by serious offending, particularly where the crime involves violence against another person.

“Importantly, the exclusion of good character evidence will also apply to parole decisions, ensuring that offenders who do the crime, do the time.

“Our Government has previously reformed sentencing laws relating to the use of 'good character' references in sexual offences, and we are now working to further reform these laws in line with community expectations.

“I have met with, and will continue to meet with, advocacy groups and survivors on this issue, and I want to thank them for their ongoing support.”

Consultation is now open on the draft Bill, with submissions due by Sunday 5 July 2026.