Grant delivers hundreds of new homes

2 June 2026 Eric Abetz, Treasurer

The Tasmanian Government's tripling of the First Home Owners Grant to $30,000 for 2025-26 supported the construction of hundreds of homes.

The latest data over the 2025-26 financial year to date, shows that 314 grants of $30,000 have been approved, with 161 grants paid, demonstrating a projected 55 per cent increase in grants approved compared to 2024-25.

Treasurer Eric Abetz said the Government is delivering for Tasmanians.

"Through the time-limited $30,000 boost to the grant, we have received hundreds of applications and have seen 75 new homes break ground already," the Treasurer said.

"We want to see more Tasmanians achieve the dream of home ownership, and the policy clearly delivered that.

"It also stimulated residential construction, providing a boost to jobs across the building sector.

"The Government has tabled legislation to make the grant $20,000 over 2026-27 to support the construction of first homes.

"While there are always broader factors that influence housing activity, the data clearly shows that the Government’s policy is working and supporting tangible outcomes for Tasmanian families and the construction sector."