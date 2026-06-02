Future-proofing Elphin Sports Stadium

2 June 2026 Nick Duigan, Minister for Sport

Elphin Sports Centre’s future has been secured, with the Tasmanian Government investing $4.7 million into the site.

Minister for Sport, Nick Duigan,has detailed the works to be undertaken at the much-loved centre.

“The 2067-27 Tasmanian Budget delivered an additional $2.1 million improve accessibility at the centre, including upgrades to the car park and amenities,” Minister Duigan said.

This important investment is in addition to the upgrade underway to replace the facility’s lift.

“An investment of $4.7 million represents a strong commitment to this facility and will make a meaningful impact on the site.

“Elphin Sports Centre has served the northern community for many years and caters for a wide range of users.

“Options to fast-track the lift installation are being explored. A complete replacement is required and there is typically a lengthy procurement timeline associated with this.

“Our Government is continuing to deliver the services and build the infrastructure Tasmanians must have now and for the future.

“We are delivering a strong economy and a caring community by strategically investing in infrastructure upgrades, including those at Elphin.

“We are investing in local sporting infrastructure to ensure Tasmanians can stay active and participate in the sports they love.”

Priority works that will be delivered over the next two years include:

- Repairing the lift

- Upgrading amenities with an initial focus on toilets, basin and floors

- Repairing parts of the roof and ceiling

- Repairing some internal walls and doors

- Repairing building entrances and stairways to improve accessibility

- Improving car park surfacing, stormwater and lighting.