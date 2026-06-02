Federal regulations require State Medicaid Agencies to revalidate the enrollment of all providers, regardless of provider type, at least every five years (42 CFR 455.414). The revalidation process requires an enrolled provider to confirm the accuracy of its enrollment information and to make corrections where appropriate.

The Department has identified several providers that have not revalidated their enrollment in accordance with federal regulations. A complete listing of the providers who have not submitted a revalidation application can be found online on the GAMMIS website at www.mmis.georgia.gov. Once you reach the landing page, select the “Provider Information” tab at the top of the page. Then select “Reports for Public Access.” Select the report titled “Provider Revalidation Past Due by Provider Type.”

Effective July 1, 2026, DCH will suspend the enrollment of those providers who have failed to revalidate their enrollment. As a result, suspended providers will not be able to participate in the Georgia Medicaid/PeachCare for Kids programs. The suspension will apply to providers serving Traditional Fee-for-Service Medicaid members, PeachCare for Kids® members, and the Georgia Families and Georgia Families 360 managed care programs which are administered by Amerigroup, CareSource, and Peach State Health Plan. Claims with dates of service on or after July 1, 2026, will not be paid.

For complete steps/details on how to revalidate, please review this YouTube video.

The Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) regarding revalidation can be found on GAMMIS at www.mmis.georgia.gov. Click on the Provider Information tab at the top of the screen, then select FAQ from the drop-down menu. You may then click on the “FAQ-Georgia Medicaid Revalidation Process” link for additional information about process.

Upon successfully completing the revalidation process, your suspension will be lifted. However, your effective date will be the date that you submit your revalidation application. Retro-enrollment is NOT applicable in this instance. Should you fail to revalidate your enrollment within thirty (30) days of receipt of the suspension letter, you will receive a notice of termination from DCH. The notice of termination will outline your appeal rights.

If you have any additional questions, please email, [email protected]