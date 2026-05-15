As shared in the press release from April 28, 2026, the Department of Community Health in partnership with the Department of Administrative Services is releasing an RFI for vendors to demonstrate their ability to provide a comprehensive prepayment and post-payment review; effective and efficient policies and processes designed to identify fraud, waste, and abuse (FW&A); and expert staff to combat FW&A to enhance cost avoidance and protect fiscal integrity of the Georgia Medicaid program. This RFI will be open until May 25, 2026, and full details can be found here.

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