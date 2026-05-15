The Georgia Department of Community Health is pleased to announce the release of the first competitive funding opportunity for the GREAT Health Program. The Point-of-Care Telepod strategy opens for application submissions on May 15, 2026. Applications will be accepted until June 15, 2026. Full details on how to apply can be found on DCH’s GREAT Health website at greathealth.georgia.gov.

The GREAT Health Program is supported by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of a financial assistance award totaling $218,862,169.63 with 100 percent funded by CMS/HHS. The contents are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement, by CMS/HHS, or the U.S. Government.