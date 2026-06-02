ITS BOARD MEETING: JUNE 18, 2026 VIRTUAL ONLY
The Mississippi Department of Information Technology Services Board Meeting will be held on June 18, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. The meeting will be a VIRTUAL ONLY meeting to address the board agenda that will be posted prior to the meeting. The public may access the meeting through the following link:
https://www.youtube.com/@ITSmsgov/streams
When you attend the meeting via livestream, please send an email to
meetingminutes@its.ms.gov with your name and entity you represent for the meeting minutes to reflect your attendance.
The prior month’s Board Meeting minutes will be posted when approved and signed by the Board Chair and Vice-Chair. Draft minutes are available 30 days following the meeting by request to meetingminutes@its.ms.gov.
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