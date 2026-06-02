ITS BOARD MEETING: JUNE 18, 2026 VIRTUAL ONLY

The Mississippi Department of Information Technology Services Board Meeting will be held on June 18, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. The meeting will be a VIRTUAL ONLY meeting to address the board agenda that will be posted prior to the meeting. The public may access the meeting through the following link:

https://www.youtube.com/@ITSmsgov/streams

When you attend the meeting via livestream, please send an email to

meetingminutes@its.ms.gov with your name and entity you represent for the meeting minutes to reflect your attendance.