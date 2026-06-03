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Mississippi AI Innovation Hub Student Teams Develop AI Solution for Secretary of State's Office

Mississippi AI Innovation Hub Student Teams Develop AI Solution for Secretary of State's Office

Student-built proof of concept uses AI to support regulatory research, statutory review, and more efficient government service.

Jackson, Mississippi – May 2026

The AI Innovation Hub serves to effectively, securely and ethically accelerate statewide AI adoption, modernize public services and strengthen Mississippi’s talent pipeline through collaborative proof-of-concept developments. Designed to position the state as a leader in AI innovation and workforce readiness, the Hub brings together higher education institutions, state agencies, and industry partners to expand economic opportunity and equip students with cutting-edge AI skills to build real-world AI solutions for Mississippi stakeholders. 

Learn more:  Mississippi AI Innovation Hub Student Teams Develop AI Solution for Secretary of State's Office  (Press Release)

 

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Mississippi AI Innovation Hub Student Teams Develop AI Solution for Secretary of State's Office

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