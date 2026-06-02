“Conversion Therapy” Accountability Bill Signed Into Law

HB26-1322 will create a civil cause of action for harm done by “conversion therapy”





DENVER, CO – Legislation sponsored by Senate Assistant Majority Leader Lisa Cutter, D-Jefferson County, Senator Kyle Mullica, D-Thornton, and Representatives Alex Valdez, D-Denver, and Karen McCormick, D-Longmont to allow Coloradans to pursue a civil cause of action for damages related to “conversion therapy” was signed into law today.





"Mental health is crucial to our overall health and wellbeing. A licensed therapist should not inflict harm on a child or young person by steering them in any predetermined direction," said Cutter. "This law recognizes that real harm can be inflicted in the name of therapy, and that this harm might not be fully understood for many years. We are simply allowing people to have the time to process and understand the trauma that might have been inflicted, and seek the remedies already available to them under Colorado law."





“Conversation therapy is ineffective and has dangerous repercussions, and we’re creating a clear pathway for someone who is harmed by these practices to seek justice,” said Valdez. “This law is for all of the LGBTQ+ Coloradans who were told something about them that was wrong because of who they were or who they loved. With the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling against Colorado’s conversion therapy ban, we are committed to offering survivors of this harmful practice the protections they deserve.”





“It is critical that we as policymakers listen to trusted scientific organizations when they tell us a practice is harmful. For over a decade, we’ve known that ‘conversion therapy’ increases suicidality and exacerbates depression and anxiety for LGBTQ+ Coloradans,” said Mullica. “In light of the Supreme Court’s recent ruling, it’s vital that we create avenues for those who have been subjected to ‘conversion therapy’ to get some justice.”





“While the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling on Colorado’s conversion therapy ban law is deeply harmful, we’re not giving up the fight to protect the rights of LGBTQ+ Coloradans,” said McCormick. “The LGBTQ+ community faces higher rates of depression and suicide, and conversion therapy only increases those rates. With this new law, we’re ensuring that LGBTQ+ Coloradans can seek justice for the harm caused by conversion therapy.”





Beginning July 1, 2026, HB26-1322 will allow an individual who was subject to “conversion therapy” to bring a civil cause of action against certain professionals who cause damages from efforts to change their sexual orientation or gender identity.





The law defines conversion therapy as any practice by a licensed mental health professional that seeks to direct a patient toward a predetermined sexual orientation or gender identity outcome, or to eliminate or reduce attractions toward individuals of a particular sex or gender. The definition excludes counseling that provides acceptance and support to a patient without directing toward a predetermined outcome, therapy neutral with respect to sexual orientation and gender identity, and therapy related to a patient's sexual behaviors or relationships that does not seek to direct the patient toward a predetermined outcome.





Currently, Colorado law requires these claims to be filed within two years. The law removes this time restriction, and if the impacted individual has passed away, their representative can bring a survival action within five years of the individual’s death.





A 2024 report from the Trevor Project found that 14 percent of LGBTQ+ youth in Colorado had been threatened with or subjected to “conversion therapy.”





In 2009, the American Psychological Association Task Force on Appropriate Therapeutic Responses to Sexual Orientation concluded that “conversion therapy” is not likely to be successful and increases the risk of depression, suicidality and anxiety. The American Psychological Association, the American Psychiatric Association, the American Medical Association, the National Association of Social Workers, and many other mental health and medical organizations believe that “conversion therapy” is harmful and ineffective.



