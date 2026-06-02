Bill to Prevent Discrimination in Schools Signed into Law

DENVER, CO - Governor Jared Polis today signed legislation to prevent discrimination in public schools based on disability, race, sexual orientation and other protected classes.





“Our law makes it clear that Colorado students deserve protections if they experience discrimination based on their skin color, sexual orientation and disability,” said Assistant Majority Leader Jennifer Bacon, D-Denver. “With the Trump Administration slashing funding for the federal Office of Civil Rights, it is crucial that Colorado strengthen civil rights protections for students. Students deserve a safe learning environment. This law will help ensure that students who experience discrimination have a pathway to accountability and a remedy to ensure equal access to quality education.”





“Students, faculty, and families deserve to know with complete certainty that if they experience discrimination in public schools, Colorado stands behind them, even if the federal government will not,” said Sen. Chris Kolker, D-Centennial. “This new law is a part of our holistic, 360-degree approach to supporting students of all backgrounds and ensuring that Colorado is a place where all students can learn and grow in a safe environment.”





“Colorado students are as diverse as the state itself, and that diversity is a strength that we must protect, especially in the face of ongoing threats to the federal Office of Civil Rights,” said Sen. Janice Marchman, D-Loveland. “With this new law, we are following through on that commitment by ensuring equal treatment for protected classes, which now includes those who are pregnant and expecting, in school and after-school programs.”





HB26-1141 prohibits public K-12 schools, higher education institutions and their employees from discriminating based on a protected class, like disability, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, religion and national origin. The law also adds pregnancy and prenatal status to the definition of “harassment and discrimination" in K-12 public schools.





The law outlines discrimination in K-12 schools and higher education institutions as denying a person the full and equal enjoyment of a public accommodation when the school:

Excludes a student from participating in school programs or activities,

Denies educational services, benefits, or opportunities to a student without a legitimate, non-discriminatory basis and treats the student differently than a similar student, and

Fails to take prompt and effective steps to address a complaint that they have created a hostile environment based on a protected class.





The law allows an impacted student or their family to file a discrimination complaint with the Colorado Civil Rights Division. The division is also able to create rules specifically for how to address these types of complaints.





Higher education institutions, including community and technical colleges, will be required to establish a discrimination complaint process. They will also be required to designate a Title VI coordinator to ensure compliance with the law and Title VI, educate students and employees about the complaint process, manage and respond to grievances and publish data on violations.





Since Trump started his second term, he has slashed the US Department of Education’s workforce by nearly 50 percent , including firing half of the staff in the Office for Civil Rights and closing seven of the 12 regional offices. The Office of Civil Rights leads investigations of discrimination at schools and higher education institutions across the country.



