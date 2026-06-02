SIGNED! Trio of Bills to Support Higher Education Students

DENVER, CO – Governor Jared Polis today signed three bills to support students at higher education institutions. HB26-1016 will save college students and professors money on educational materials. HB26-1006 will support college students from diverse, low-income and rural backgrounds. HB26-1078 will expand access to low- and no-cost college-level courses for high school students.





“Our law saves college students and instructors money by making high-quality education materials, such as textbooks, available and easily accessible at no cost,” said Rep. Jacque Phillips, D-Thornton, sponsor of HB26-1016. “This legislation ensures the state develops and implements open educational resources to reduce barriers to a well-rounded education and support our higher education professors and students alike.”





“No student should be denied educational opportunities because they can’t afford their textbooks,” said Sen. Judy Amabile, sponsor of HB26-1016. “Free access to course materials through the Open Educational Resources program has already saved Colorado students millions and expanded access to higher education. This law ensures the program continues so that students from all backgrounds can complete their degrees without the burden of expensive textbooks.”





HB26-1016 , also sponsored by Representative Rick Taggart, R-Grand Junction and Senator Lisa Frizell, R-Castle Rock, will help college students and professors access no-cost education materials, known as open education resources (OER). OERs include free and openly-licensed teaching, learning and research materials, such as textbooks and videos. OERs save students money, help reduce barriers to high-quality education and spur innovation.





HB26-1006 creates an outcome-based designation at the state level to recognize outstanding institutions that serve diverse student populations and make it easier for them to apply for future funding sources or grants. This law establishes a thriving designation for post-secondary higher education institutions. To receive the thriving designation, higher education institutions need to meet certain criteria, such as aligning with Colorado’s workforce development priorities.





“No matter their zip code or background, Colorado students should have access to a world-class education at an institution that strives to meet their needs,” said Rep. Matt Martinez, D-Monte Vista, sponsor of HB26-1006. “This law will improve outcomes for students from diverse, low-income and rural backgrounds. HB26-1006 supports rural communities with higher education institutions that serve Coloradans from all backgrounds.”





“Students across Colorado represent the diversity of our great state, and those thriving at rural and underserved schools deserve recognition and resources,” said Sen. Dylan Roberts, sponsor of HB26-1006. “This new law will boost resources for those students and faculty. Kudos to institutions like Colorado Mountain College that worked so hard with us to get this bill passed and signed into law."





“When resources are tailored to the individual needs of our students, they’re better equipped for life after graduation,” said Rep. Elizabeth Velasco, D-Glenwood Springs, sponsor of HB26-1006. “As the federal government actively works to punish minority serving institutions and the communities they serve, we’re boosting Colorado’s higher education landscape and supporting students of different backgrounds and income levels. In Colorado, we celebrate all students, and this law helps our students from diverse, low-income and rural backgrounds achieve their dreams.”





HB26-1078 , also sponsored by Senator Barbara Kirkmeyer, R-Weld County, will extend concurrent enrollment in Colorado to include off-campus courses offered by higher education institutions. Concurrent enrollment allows high school students to take college-level courses, saving them money and time while accelerating their degree completion. Students can typically earn high school and college credits simultaneously for certain courses.





“By broadening the scope of concurrent enrollment to include off-campus courses offered by four-year higher ed institutions, more high school students can take advantage of this cost-saving tool,” said Rep. Lesley Smith, D-Boulder, sponsor of HB26-1078. “Our law expands access to college-level courses to save students money and encourage them to try something new. Colorado’s higher education institutions are top-notch, and this legislation makes it easier for high school students to take advantage of concurrent enrollment.”





“Concurrent enrollment classes accelerate student learning and prepare them for future careers, whether it be public service, private sector jobs, or technical training,” said Sen. Janice Marchman, D-Loveland, sponsor of HB26-1078. “I’m proud to have sponsored this new law that will expand these effective and low-cost programs and create more opportunities for Colorado students to excel.”





“With this law, we’re establishing stronger career pathways and educational opportunities for our students while they’re still in high school,” said Rep. Eliza Hamrick, D-Centennial, sponsor of HB26-1078. “The narrow definition of concurrent enrollment programs excluded some higher education institutions, and this law makes it possible for our colleges and universities to offer accredited courses that meet the needs of today’s students. When we equip our students with the tools they need to learn and grow, including concurrent enrollment, we can save them money and time as they begin to build their careers.”





This law modifies the state’s narrow requirement by allowing higher education institutions to offer off-campus courses that qualify as concurrent enrollment courses, provided the courses meet state and federal requirements and accreditation guidelines. The law also applies to post-secondary technical and career education courses offered through area technical colleges, which are non-traditional, hands-on courses such as workshops, certificate classes, and skilled trades.