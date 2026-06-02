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Community Drive-Thru Food Giveaway


Join us for a Community Food Giveaway on Tuesday, June 9, beginning at 9 a.m. at the Comanche Nation Complex near the Powwow Grounds.

This drive-thru event is open to the public and will provide non-perishable food items for children ages 1–18. Distribution will be first-come, first-served while supplies last.

For more information, please call (580) 492-3240.

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Community Drive-Thru Food Giveaway

Distribution channels: Religion


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