Community Drive-Thru Food Giveaway

Join us for a Community Food Giveaway on Tuesday, June 9, beginning at 9 a.m. at the Comanche Nation Complex near the Powwow Grounds.

This drive-thru event is open to the public and will provide non-perishable food items for children ages 1–18. Distribution will be first-come, first-served while supplies last.

For more information, please call (580) 492-3240.