Community Food Giveaway - Anadarko Outreach
Join us for our fourth Community Food Giveaway on Thursday, July 30, beginning at 3 p.m. at the Anadarko Outreach Office.
This drive-thru event is open to the public and will provide non-perishable food items for children ages 1–18.
Distribution will be first-come, first-served while supplies last.
For more information, please call (580) 492-3240.
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