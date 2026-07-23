Students Receive Needed Supplies at Back-to-...

Youth Services held a Back-to-School Bash on Wednesday, July 15 and Thursday, July 16, at Watchetaker Hall for school supplies.

Youth Services Director Dena Landers said it used to be a one-day event.

“So, this year we did a two-day event, and we did it during Comanche homecoming week,” she said. “That way our tribal members who are out of state or not from this area could come and get their school supplies and backpacks for their students.”

Landers said they’re there to support all Comanche-enrolled students in pre-k through 12th grade, both local and out-of-area.

“Redberry Health Clinic, they did come and provide resources about the services they provide,” she said. “And then we also had an informational booth with the Youth Services Department because we are an established boys and girls club, and we were given information out about how students can be a part of our program.”

Landers said they have partnerships with Eling, Walters, Apache and Cache Public Schools. The program does provide transportation from the school to the community centers or Watchetaker Hall, depending on the school location.

Their camp focuses on STEM, culture and overall well-being.

“I want our students to have a lot of life skills when they leave,” Landers said. “I want them to have leadership skills. I want them to be able to go out into their own communities and be good citizens, contribute to their schools.”

The application for the clothing assistance program started on July 8.

If a student missed the Back-to-School Bash, they can reach the program at 580-360-0682 or for those who need more information about the services provided.