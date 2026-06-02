E Road Phase 3 project advances toward construction
Mesa County is continuing work to improve the E Road corridor in Clifton, with the E Road Phase 3 project moving closer to construction along E Road between the Green Acres subdivision and 33 Road.
On May 19, the Board of Mesa County Commissioners approved a $275,390 change order with HDR Engineering, Inc. for additional engineering, environmental and construction support services needed to move the project forward.
The E Road corridor is a key east-west connection in the Clifton area, serving neighborhoods, schools, businesses and daily commuters. Planned improvements are intended to improve traffic flow, safety and long-term transportation reliability as the area continues to grow.
Additional work approved through the change order includes utility coordination, right-of-way support, environmental clearances and construction-phase engineering services. The project is expected to move into construction in 2027.
Mesa County previously completed the E Road Phase 2B project, which included roadway and multimodal improvements west of the current Phase 3 corridor.
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