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Intersection closure scheduled for 22 1/2 Road and Greenbelt Drive improvements

Mesa County is moving into the next phase of the 22 1/2 Road and Greenbelt Drive Sidewalk and Drainage Improvements Project, requiring a temporary closure of the intersection at 22 1/2 Road and Greenbelt Drive.

The intersection will be fully closed from June 3 through the end of the day on June 5 as crews complete Phase 2 of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) improvements. A signed detour route will be in place during the closure.

Construction is taking place Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is expected to continue through late September 2026.

The project will improve pedestrian access near Broadway Elementary School by adding ADA-compliant sidewalks, upgrading drainage infrastructure and improving roadway conditions along the corridor.

Residents can learn more about the project in the original project announcement: Sidewalk and drainage project moves forward to improve access near Broadway Elementary.

Residents with questions or who would like to receive project updates may contact the project team:

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Intersection closure scheduled for 22 1/2 Road and Greenbelt Drive improvements

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