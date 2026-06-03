Intersection closure scheduled for 22 1/2 Road and Greenbelt Drive improvements
Mesa County is moving into the next phase of the 22 1/2 Road and Greenbelt Drive Sidewalk and Drainage Improvements Project, requiring a temporary closure of the intersection at 22 1/2 Road and Greenbelt Drive.
The intersection will be fully closed from June 3 through the end of the day on June 5 as crews complete Phase 2 of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) improvements. A signed detour route will be in place during the closure.
Construction is taking place Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is expected to continue through late September 2026.
The project will improve pedestrian access near Broadway Elementary School by adding ADA-compliant sidewalks, upgrading drainage infrastructure and improving roadway conditions along the corridor.
Residents can learn more about the project in the original project announcement: Sidewalk and drainage project moves forward to improve access near Broadway Elementary.
Residents with questions or who would like to receive project updates may contact the project team:
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