35 Years of Service: Honoring Investigator Lissah Norcross

For 35 years, Investigator Lissah Norcross has served the people of Mesa County through some of life's most difficult moments.

At the May 26 Board of County Commissioners public hearing, Mesa County recognized Norcross for her service with the Mesa County Sheriff's Office as she prepares to retire in early June.

Norcross joined the Sheriff's Office in 1991 after serving with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. During her career, she worked as a patrol deputy, served in the Property Crimes Unit and spent the last 21 years investigating some of Mesa County's most serious crimes as a core member of the Complex Crimes Unit.

Her work touched many of the Sheriff's Office's most notable investigations, including the murders of Jennifer and Abby Blagg, Page Birgfeld and Alan Helmick. While those cases gained national attention, colleagues say her legacy lies in the hundreds of investigations she has meticulously managed and the victims and families she served with justice throughout her career.

For many victims and families navigating the aftermath of violent crime, Norcross was often one of the first people to guide them through the investigative process and pursue answers on their behalf.

"Let me assure you, in her 21 years in our Complex Crimes Unit, there are countless victims and victims' families who know Lissah's dedication, her work ethic, her candor, the quality of her work and her drive to bring those who commit violent crimes to justice," Mesa County Sheriff's Office Deputy Chief Art Smith told commissioners during the recognition.

Norcross' retirement also marks the end of an extraordinary chapter of public service for the Norcross family. Her husband, retired Grand Junction Police Department Commander Doug Norcross, retired in 2025 after 35 years with the department. Together, the couple dedicated 70 years of service to the residents of Mesa County.

When recognized by commissioners, Norcross kept her remarks brief.

"I appreciate it. I like this community, and I appreciate the opportunities I've been given," she said. "Thank you."

The Mesa County Sheriff's Office, Board of County Commissioners and community thank Investigator Norcross for her dedication, professionalism and commitment to serving others.

While her career is coming to a close, her impact will continue through the victims she helped, the families she supported and the many law enforcement professionals who learned from her examples and mentorship.