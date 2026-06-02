Work on Snake River Bridge on WYO 22 scheduled for next week

JACKSON, Wyo. Beginning Monday, June 8, the Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews from Ames Construction will be following up on some additional work on the newly constructed Snake River Bridge with an epoxy overlay and welding snow plates on the expansion device for both abutments.

The work will take place during daytime hours due to favorable temperatures needed for the epoxy overlay. The work will require lane closures in both the east and westbound lanes. The epoxy overlay work is scheduled for one day, followed by two days of work on the expansion devices. The schedule is weather dependent and subject to change.