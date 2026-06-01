See Our Latest Restoration Update!

Prairie restoration is underway at The Field Open Space. In 2025, we began transforming the southwest corner of the property back into prairie grassland. This transformation will unfold over numerous years, as we patiently watch our native grasses and wildflowers establish and grow. Grasslands, like any ecosystem, have successional stages as the species present change over time, progressing toward a stable, resilient ecosystem. An example is weeds or annual plants transitioning to a mature stage with perennial native grasses, forbs, and sub-shrubs. Nature and ecosystems move at their own pace, affected by everything from weather to slope and soil.

The past winter and spring brought some of the driest conditions Colorado has seen, which may slow early establishment and growth. Still, our native plants are tough and built to thrive even when precipitation is scarce. Our native seeds can stand by in the soil for years, waiting for the perfect conditions to germinate. Along the way, you might notice nonnative or noxious weeds appearing. These opportunistic plants are quick to take advantage of disturbed ground, but our staff will keep a close eye on them and manage their spread. If you have questions or want to learn more, reach out to us at openspace@broomfield.org or call 303-438-6270.



