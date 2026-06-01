Cracking down on hate and terror in our communities

2 June 2026 Guy Barnett, Attorney-General

Following the horrific terror attack that unfolded at Bondi Beach in December 2025, the Tasmanian Government is taking action to ensure all those in our community can not only feel safe, but be safe.

The Tasmanian Government will be introducing legislation to crack down on acts of extremism, which will:

* Prohibit the public display of symbols of terrorist organisations and hate groups;

* Enhance the protections for people at places of worship and engaging in religious assembly; and

* Criminalise damaging a place of worship.

Attorney-General, Guy Barnett, said no Tasmanian should fear attending a synagogue, mosque, church, temple, or any other place of faith.

“Our Government recognises the growing need to stamp out antisemitism,” the Attorney-General said.

“Those who display and promote terrorist symbols or seek to intimidate Jewish Australians taking part in faith activities must be held to account, and that's why we are taking this strong approach.

“Displaying symbols associated with terrorist organisation or hate group is simply un-Tasmanian.

“There is no excuse for spreading hate and fear within our community, and our Government is taking strong action to prohibit the display of symbols associated with terrorist and hate-motivated groups.

“To enhance the protections for people gathering at places of worship and for religious assembly, new offences will be created in the Police Offences Act to prevent a person from disturbing, harassing, threatening, hindering, obstructing or intimidating at these places.

“New offences will also be created to specifically criminalise damage to a place of worship, recognising that it is often done in hate and the impact that this has on the community.

“This legislation will also enhance protections for people to practise their religion and attend places of worship free from fear and free from harm.

“To those that wish to spread fear and drive division in our communities, I have one message: not in Tasmania.

“This work builds on our Government’s nation-leading reforms to prohibit the display of Nazi symbols and the use of Nazi salutes in 2023.”

The draft Bill will be released later this year.