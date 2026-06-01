Traffic Alert - VT Route 100, Readsboro

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Shaftsbury

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

VT Route 100, Readsboro has one lane obstructed in the area of In the area of 1603 VT Route 100 due to a powerline(s) down.

This incident is expected to last for 1-2 hours. Specific details are not yet available, updates will be provided as appropriate.



Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.