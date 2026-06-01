Ke Ala Hou, A New Path Forward – June 2026 Governor’s Message

Posted on Jun 1, 2026 in Main

As we move into June our administration will continue to provide stable leadership and work toward the resilience of the future of Hawaiʻi.

The Wahiawā Dam Rehabilitation Project has begun and will meet security standards and continue to provide water support once finished. DLNR kicked off its Coastal Kuleana campaign to connect our keiki to ecosystems and islands during the nationwide Kids to Parks Day — and to inspire the next generation to care for Hawaiʻi’s unique environment.

We also took time to remind people to be prepared as we enter hurricane season by encouraging residents to take action now during Hurricane Awareness and Preparedness month. And our Hawai‘i State Energy Office shared information on its free program to recognize businesses and organizations that are working hard to increase their energy efficiency.

Last month, I stood alongside our Gold Star families, veterans and service members on Memorial Day to honor those who gave everything for our freedom. We will never forget their sacrifice. As we carry their legacy forward, let us do so with purpose, compassion and aloha.

Finally, we honor the legacy of the late Governor George Ariyoshi and show our gratitude to our public service workforce who serve with pride every day and keep our communities safe, connected and thriving. Mahalo to everyone who serves with kindness and compassion every day.

Mahalo,