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MPD Arrests Juvenile for Robbery in Northwest

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announces the arrest of a suspect in a robbery that occurred Northwest.

On Sunday, May 31, 2026 at approximately 7:28 p.m. Third District officers responded to the 2500 Block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest for a report of a robbery. A suspect approached the victim, forcibly took the victim’s property, then fled on foot. The adult female victim was not injured.

Responding officers quickly arrived, broadcasted a lookout, and began an investigation. Third District detectives subsequently located a suspect and placed him under arrest without incident.

A 17-year-old juvenile male of Southeast, D.C. was charged with Robbery (Force & Violence) & Misdemeanor Possession of a Controlled Substance (THC Wax).

CCN: 26074322

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MPD Arrests Juvenile for Robbery in Northwest

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