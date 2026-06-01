Single Vehicle Crash in Jerome County

JEROME, Idaho – Idaho State Police is investigating a single vehicle collision that occurred at 5:40 a.m. on Monday, June 1, 2026, on Interstate 84 near mile post 200 in Jerome County.

A 28-year-old male from Puyallup, Washington was traveling eastbound on I84 near milepost 200 in a 2007 Kenworth semi-truck. He drove off the roadway and struck a delineator post and a guardrail, then the semi-truck caught fire. The fire was extinguished.

He was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital. He was wearing his seatbelt.

The eastbound lanes have been blocked for approximately three hours. Traffic diversion is in place and call 511 or follow 511.idaho.gov for updates.

Idaho State Police was assisted by Jerome County, Minidoka County, West End Fire and QRU.

The incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

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Attachment is courtesy of ITD

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Posted in District 4 - Southern Idaho