UPDATE: Crash Investigation on SH-55 leads to search and rescue effort near Cascade

UPDATE: At about 11:30 a.m. today, ISP troopers temporarily closed State Highway 55 near milepost 93.5 south of Cascade to facilitate the vehicle recovery associated with Sunday’s crash.

River levels receded enough to allow responders from the Idaho Mountain Search and Rescue Unit, assisted by the Cascade Raft and Kayak company, to safely access and assist with removing the submerged Dodge Ram pickup from the North Fork of the Payette River. The vehicle was unoccupied.

The driver, a 40-year-old man from Billings, Montana, has been identified. His family was notified of the crash, but he has not been located.

Traffic was backed up approximately three miles during the recovery operation. The roadway has since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.

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CORRECTION: The crash occurred on Sunday and SOUTH of Cascade, not north as noted in the original release.

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CASCADE, Idaho — The Idaho State Police (ISP) is investigating a crash that occurred Sunday afternoon on State Highway 55 near milepost 93.5 south of Cascade.

Just before 3 p.m., ISP received reports that a southbound green Dodge Ram pickup crossed into the northbound lane and collided with another vehicle before leaving the roadway and entering the North Fork of the Payette River. The crash occurred during a period of heavy weekend traffic on SH-55.

Witnesses reported seeing at least one occupant exit the pickup and be swept downstream by the swift current. Additional witness information indicated there may have been other occupants in the pickup.

The second vehicle was occupied by three adults who sustained minor injuries and were treated and released at the scene.

Emergency responders from multiple agencies, including swift water rescue teams, law enforcement, fire, and emergency medical personnel, responded to the scene. Search efforts were conducted along the river corridor. Due to hazardous river conditions, high water levels, and swift currents, responders were unable to safely get to the submerged pickup.

The pickup will remain in the river until water conditions allow for safe access and recovery. Operations are expected to continue as conditions allow, which may include drawing down the river’s water level. This may occur as early as tomorrow.

“The swift current, high water levels, and challenging conditions have made this a complex response involving specialized rescue resources,” said Trooper Richard Knapp. “Our focus remains on locating and identifying anyone involved, safely recovering the vehicle, and determining exactly what occurred.”

Traffic on SH-55 was temporarily stopped and significantly impacted while emergency crews conducted rescue and investigative operations. The roadway has since reopened.

At this time, the number and identities of those involved have not been confirmed. No additional information is available for release.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that may assist investigators is asked to contact ISP Dispatch at 208-846-7500. Individuals with family members or loved ones who were traveling through the area this afternoon and have been unable to contact them are also encouraged to call.

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Posted in District 3 - Western Idaho