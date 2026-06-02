Two Vehicle Fatality Crash in Jerome County

JEROME COUNTY, IDAHO – The Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash that occurred on June 1, 2026, at approximately 11:08 PM at E 700 N and US Highway 93 just north of Jerome.

A silver 2002 Chevrolet Equinox driven by a 40-year-old female from Shoshone Idaho, was travelling northbound on US Highway 93. A white 2002 Ford F150 driven by a 66-year-old female from Buhl, Idaho was heading eastbound on E 700 N. The Ford failed to yield at the stop sign and collided with the Chevrolet.

The driver of the Ford succumbed to her injuries at the scene. The driver of the Chevrolet was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital.

The Idaho State Police was assisted by Jerome Fire, Lincoln County Sheriffs Office, Magic Valley Paramedics, and Jerome Sheriffs Office.

This crash remains under investigation by The Idaho State Police

###

4818 / 4643

Posted in District 4 - Southern Idaho