Eugene’s Prefontaine Classic designated an Oregon Heritage Tradition

The Prefontaine Classic approaches its 51st year with an Oregon Heritage Tradition designation by the Oregon Heritage Commission.

The Prefontaine Classic is the 29th event in Oregon to be designed an Oregon Heritage Tradition. Other Oregon Heritage Traditions include the Great Oregon Steam-up in Brooks, Oregon State Fair, Medford’s Pear Blossom Festival, the Pendleton Round-Up, and the Woodburn Fiesta Mexicana.

“The designation recognizes those traditions that have been ongoing for 50 years or more, add to the livability and identity of the state, and has a public profile that distinguishes it from other events,” said Katie Henry, Oregon Heritage Commission Coordinator.

On June 7, 1975, the first annual Prefontaine Classic was held. The roots of the Prefontaine Classic began in 1973 as the Hayward Restoration Meet. Oregon track & field coach Bill Bowerman and the Oregon Track Club hosted the event to raise funds for the renovation of the West Grandstands at Historic Hayward Field. After the fundraising needs were met, the meet was set to be renamed to the Bowerman Classic to honor Bill Bowerman. Eight days before the inaugural Bowerman Classic, it was renamed the Prefontaine Classic following the loss of Steve Prefontaine — one of the State of Oregon’s most well-known and decorated athletes.

Today the Prefontaine Classic is organized by Track Town Events, LLC and the Oregon Track Club. The event stays true to the core of the Prefontaine Classic by hosting the best track & field athletes from around the globe every year for competition in sprint, distance, jumping, and throwing events. This competition continues to honor Steve Prefontaine and his competitive spirit.

“We are humbled and honored for The Prefontaine Classic to receive Oregon Heritage Tradition designation,” said Jody Smith, co-Meeting Director. “This recognition is a testament to the Oregon Track Club and all those who built the world's best track & field meet. As the current stewards of the event, we remain committed to upholding Pre’s spirit by bringing the world’s best athletes and performances to Hayward Field at the University of Oregon.”

The Prefontaine Classic hosts approximately 12,000 fans in person every year, with close to one-third of them traveling in from outside the state of Oregon for the event. In 2025, the estimated economic impact of the meet totaled $4.1 million.

The Commission will be presenting the Heritage Tradition Designation to Track Town Events, LLC and the Oregon Track Club at the 51st annual Prefontaine Classic, July 3-4, at Hayward Field at the University of Oregon.

The application process along with a list of designated Traditions is available at https://www.oregon.gov/oprd/OH/pages/heritage-designations.aspx.

About the Oregon Heritage Commission (OHC)

The Heritage Commission’s nine Governor appointed members represent a diversity of cultural, geographic, and institutional interests. The Commission’s nine advisory members include representatives from the Oregon State Library, Oregon State Archives, State Historical Records Advisory Board, Higher Education Coordinating Committee, Travel Oregon, Oregon Historical Society, Department of Education, State Historic Preservation Office, and the Department of Land Conservation and Development.

The Commission is the primary agency for coordination of heritage activities in the state. This includes carrying out the Oregon Heritage Plan, increasing efficiency and avoiding duplication among interest groups, developing plans for coordination among agencies and organizations, encouraging tourism related to heritage resources, and coordinating statewide anniversary commemorations and other designations.

More information about the Oregon Heritage Commission is available online at www.oregonheritage.org and from Commission coordinator Katie Henry at 503-877-8834 or katie.henry@oprd.oregon.gov.

About TrackTown USA, Inc.

TrackTown USA, Inc. is a non-profit organization committed to setting a standard of excellence in hosting premier track and field events, creating a supportive environment for elite athletic performances, being a leader in sustainable sport practices, and inspiring the next generation of track and field athletes and fans. The organization was responsible for organizing the 2014 IAAF World Junior Championships, the 2015, 2022, and 2023 USATF Outdoor Championships, the 2016 IAAF World Indoor Championships in Portland, and the 2016, 2020, and 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials—Track & Field. In partnership with USA Track & Field, the organization brought the 2022 World Athletics Championships to the United States for the first time. TrackTown delivers the Wanda Diamond League’s recurring Prefontaine Classic, recognized as one of the world’s best track and field meets.

About Oregon Track Club

Oregon Track Club’s mission is to grow the legacy the historic track and field community in the Eugene-Springfield region. OTC welcomes people of all ages — youth, elites, masters and other community members — to get involved in the area's track and field experiences, either by watching, volunteering, or participating in the events. The Oregon Track Club began The Prefontaine Classic in 1975 as a living memorial to Steve Prefontaine, and continues to bring fans to the sport’s most elite level by serving as the community connection to the meet today.

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