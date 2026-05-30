ODHS shares update on SNAP work rule impacts as additional Oregonians remain at risk of losing food benefits

Last month the Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) warned that 6,948 people were at risk of having SNAP benefits close at the end of April due to federally directed changes to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) work rules. Those closures and reductions have now taken effect. The average SNAP benefit for affected cases was about $287 per month, money that would otherwise have been spent on groceries in local communities across Oregon.

Based on average benefit amounts, these closures and reductions represent nearly $2 million in SNAP benefits that will not be spent in Oregon communities this month.

An additional 6,309 people are currently at risk of having SNAP benefits close or reduce at the end of May. Because these changes could take effect soon, some people may not be able to prevent a June benefit loss before the end of the month. However, people should still contact ODHS. Even if SNAP benefits stop and a person’s EBT card does not have June benefits on it, they may still be able to regain benefits by meeting work rules, qualifying for an exemption or reporting a change in their situation.

The federal bill HR1 significantly expanded SNAP work rules, increasing the number of Oregonians subject to time limits. Adults ages 18 to 64 without a child under age 14 in their SNAP household may now need to meet work rules to continue receiving benefits unless they qualify for an exemption.

People who do not meet work rules and do not qualify for an exemption can only receive SNAP for three months within a three-year period. Each month a person does not meet work rules is called a “countable month” that counts toward the three-month limit.

For some SNAP participants, the cost of meeting work requirements can be difficult to manage. While the average SNAP benefit for affected cases was about $287 per month, the average monthly SNAP benefit for one adult statewide is about $183. That means a single adult receiving SNAP would receive the equivalent of about $2.29 per hour for the time spent completing 80 hours of required activities each month, before accounting for transportation or other costs.

“We want people to know they still have options. If you have questions about your SNAP benefits or think work rules may apply to you, your best next step is to contact us. We’re here to help,” said Nate Singer, ODHS Oregon Eligibility Partnership (OEP) Director. OEP staff help people with ABAWD status learn if they are already meeting the rules, qualify for an exemption or need support in getting a plan in place to keep their food benefits.

ODHS has been working to connect with people before benefits stop. In March, approximately 20,000 people were notified that their SNAP benefits could close if they did not meet work requirements or qualify for an exemption. About 6,000 people connected with ODHS and were able to keep their benefits by qualifying for an exemption or meeting work requirements.

Some people who lost benefits may still qualify for an exemption but did not connect with ODHS before benefits closed.

If someone has lost SNAP benefits due to work rules, there are several ways they may be able to regain eligibility.

People may qualify again if they:

Meet work requirements

Qualify for an exemption

Report changes in their situation that affect whether work rules apply

People who need to meet work rules can receive free employment and training support through partnerships between ODHS, the Oregon Employment Department and WorkSource Oregon.

These services can help with:

Job search and applications

Training and education programs

Resume building and interview preparation

Support services like transportation

ODHS encourages anyone who may be affected by work rules to contact the agency as soon as possible. Benefits do not restart automatically after they stop. People who lose benefits at the end of May should still contact ODHS in June. Their EBT card may not have June SNAP benefits on it, but ODHS can help them understand what happened and what steps they can take to regain benefits if they are eligible.

For more information about SNAP work rules and exemptions:

For more information about SNAP benefits: