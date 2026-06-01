Governor Kotek Directs Oregon DMV to Stop Issuing Undercover License Plates to ICE

Salem, OR – Today, Governor Tina Kotek directed the Oregon Driver and Motor Vehicles Service (DMV) to stop issuing undercover license plates to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), citing repeated violations of state and federal law by ICE agents and the need to protect community trust and public safety.

“ICE agents have repeatedly engaged in illegitimate activities, causing unwarranted chaos, sowing fear, and damaging the relationship between law enforcement and our communities,” Governor Kotek said. “Oregon will follow state law and ensure we do not aid these unlawful immigration enforcement efforts.”

Masked and unidentified ICE agents, operating in unmarked vehicles, have terrorized communities in Oregon and across the nation. These actions have resulted in chaos, violence and even death.

Oregon’s sanctuary law, passed decades ago with almost unanimous bipartisan support, prohibits state and local law enforcement or public agencies (state and local government offices) to participate directly or indirectly in immigration enforcement without a judicial warrant. The law ensures that community members can report crimes without fear of immigration consequences.

Under ORS 805.060, Oregon DMV issues undercover plates to eligible state, local, and federal agencies. Currently, 45 federal agencies participate in the program, with approximately 1,260 undercover plates in circulation. Oregon DMV paused issuance of new undercover plates to all federal agencies on April 15, 2026, pending a review of compliance with state law.

Following the review, and at the Governor’s direction, Oregon DMV will:

Continue withholding new undercover plates from ICE.

Resume issuing plates to federal agencies that do not primarily conduct immigration enforcement and are not violating Oregon law.

Maintain regular undercover plate access for state and local law enforcement, which has continued and remains unaffected by today’s action.

“We cannot expend state resources to assist in federal immigration enforcement,” Oregon DMV Administrator Amy Joyce said. “The prospect of litigation in this area is real. We need to follow state law and protect taxpayers from legal risk. Where there is not risk of breaking state law, Oregon DMV will continue to partner with federal law enforcement agencies like the FBI, DEA and U.S. Marshals Service.”

Federal government vehicles typically use plates that identify them as part of the federal government’s vehicle fleet. The use of non-undercover license plates will not increase the risk of “doxing,” as individual agents are not tied to agency vehicle registrations.