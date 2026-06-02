Human Element Announces Partnership with iPaaS.com

Partnership brings scalable, low-code integration solutions to Human Element clients looking to integrate eCommerce, ERP, CRM, & other critical business systems

Human Element’s depth of experience and technical expertise in integrating B2C and B2B eCommerce platforms makes them an ideal Managed integration Service Provider partner for us.” — Robert Rand -- Chief Partnership Officer, iPaaS.com

ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Human Element, Inc., a business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) eCommerce platform integrator, is pleased to announce its new partnership with iPaaS.com.

iPaaS.com is a low-code integration platform that helps businesses manage, and scale the flow of data across their technology ecosystem. Instead of relying on fragile, one-off, point-to-point connectors between systems, iPaaS.com uses a centralized “hub-and-spoke” model where data is unified through a single integration hub. This gives businesses more control, consistency, visibility, and flexibility as their systems and data needs grow.

“Human Element’s depth of experience and technical expertise in integrating B2C and B2B eCommerce platforms makes them an ideal Managed integration Service Provider (MiSP) partner for us,” said Robert Rand, chief partnership officer at iPaaS.com. “Together, we can help businesses move away from brittle point-to-point connectors and instead empower them with a proactive solution for unifying data across their evolving tech stacks - including eCommerce, ERP, CRM, POS, PIM, WMS, and the rest of the software that merchants rely on to scale their online stores and the operations that power them.”

In practical terms, iPaaS.com helps companies synchronize data across platforms, automate omni-channel data flows, map and transform data between systems, monitor transactions, and troubleshoot errors through centralized logging. The platform emphasizes prebuilt templates, customizable data maps, certified integrations, audit-ready logging, enterprise-grade security, and a user-friendly low-code interface designed for both technical and non-technical users.

“Our clients are increasingly looking for smarter ways to connect the systems that power their eCommerce operations, from ERP and CRM platforms to storefronts, marketplaces, and fulfillment tools,” said Jason Magee, owner of Human Element. “Partnering with iPaaS.com gives us another powerful way to help businesses simplify complex integrations, improve data visibility, and build more scalable digital commerce ecosystems.”

With iPaaS.com as a partner, Human Element is better equipped to help clients integrate the platforms that power their business, streamline operational workflows, and build a stronger foundation for digital commerce growth.

About Human Element

Human Element is an eCommerce services and digital marketing agency based in Ann Arbor, MI. Founded in 2004, Human Element has been delivering eCommerce solutions, custom integrations, and digital marketing solutions for more than 20 years. B2B and B2C clients include Chempoint, Pentair, Roush Performance, Implus, EOTECH, and more. To learn more, please visit www.human-element.com.

About iPaaS

iPaaS.com is an API-first integration platform that helps businesses connect systems, unify data, and automate operations across their organization. Built on a scalable hub-and-spoke integration architecture, iPaaS.com replaces fragmented point-to-point connections with a governed foundation that delivers real-time visibility, trusted data, and greater operational control. The platform unifies ERP, CRM, ecommerce, PIM, marketing, and operational systems while enabling organizations to embed AI directly into workflows and business processes

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