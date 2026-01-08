Human Element Integrates Karmak ERP With BigCommerce for U.S. Trailer Parts

ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Human Element is pleased to announce that it has successfully integrated an Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system for U.S. Trailer Parts with its eCommerce website. Karmak Fusion, the leading ERP for the commercial trucking industry, was successfully integrated with BigCommerce, a leading eCommerce platform.

In 2023, U.S. Trailer Parts was acquired by Hinton Transportation Investments. The change in ownership created the need to transition from their existing ERP system to Karmak Fusion.

Integrating an ERP with an eCommerce platform streamlines operations by centralizing real-time data across inventory, order processing, and financial management. This unified system enhances efficiency, minimizes errors, and improves customer satisfaction while enabling smarter, data-driven decisions. Additionally, the integration supports business scalability, lowers operational costs, and establishes a strong foundation for seamless omnichannel experiences.

“We are pleased to have partnered with Human Element for our ERP integration. This collaboration will help us continue to strive in our market as we transition to our new ERP system,” said Stephen Smith, systems analyst with US Trailer Parts and Supply and Pace Transportation Services. “The Human Element team supported us throughout the process and continues to work alongside us post-launch to ensure all our needs are met. We look forward to the opportunity to work with them again in the future.”

The team at Human Element, which is experienced in Karmak eCommerce integrations, found the process of working with BigCommerce straightforward.

“The technical implementation of our Karmak to BigCommerce connector service layer was significantly streamlined because both platforms were so easy to work with. BigCommerce’s consistent admin styling made building a logging GUI directly into our service layer platform exceptionally straightforward, while the Karmak API’s excellent documentation ensured equally seamless integration,” said Kevin Gardner, development manager / technical team lead for implementation at Human Element. “Working with both platforms to enable the client to communicate from the eCommerce platform to their ERP effectively was a great experience.”

About Human Element

Human Element is an eCommerce services and digital marketing agency based in Ann Arbor, MI. Founded in 2004, Human Element has been delivering eCommerce solutions, custom integrations, and digital marketing solutions for more than 20 years. B2B and B2C clients include Chempoint, Pentair, Roush Performance, Implus, EOTECH, and more. To learn more, please visit www.human-element.com.

About U.S. Trailer Parts

US Trailer Parts and Supply is a leading distributor of Trailer and Heavy-duty equipment parts, proudly serving the greater Midwest for 40 years. We are committed to delivering exceptional service to our customers by ensuring they receive the right parts on time.

