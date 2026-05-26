Human Element Launches B2B Web Portal for Implus Brands Built on Shopify

Human Element announces the launch of Implus B2B on Shopify

Early results include significant uptick in sales volume

We’re extremely happy with our new B2B portal. Human Element’s strategic guidance and technical expertise was a key to making this project a success.” — Chad Thomas, Digital Commerce Director at Implus Footcare LLC

ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Human Element is excited to announce the launch of a new business-to-business (B2B) web portal for its client, Implus Brands, a global leader in fitness accessories and devices. The site was built on Shopify.

As part of the project, Human Element conducted a discovery period with Implus to focus on what was useful and needed from the previous site. Human Element then designed the new site architecture, built the Shopify web store — including specific B2B features — and prepared the client’s data for migration to the new platform. Human Element also integrated the PIM solution, Salsify, and provided key information to guide the integration of Implus’ ERP system, Microsoft D365.

The new web portal:

-- Allows dealers to easily place orders, including a wholesale order grid that mimics a previous manual order submission process

-- Features a user interface that is more conducive to B2B shopping, including the ability to browse products without having a login

-- Allows the Implus team to make changes to the site and product mix without requiring outside support

“We’re extremely happy with our new B2B portal. Human Element’s strategic guidance and technical expertise was a key to making this project a success,” said Chad Thomas, digital commerce director at Implus Footcare LLC. “The new site is already proving to be a success, with sales volume already tracking ahead of 2025.”

“Working with the Implus team to bring this B2B portal to new life has been transformational for our client,” said Jeff Trastek, account manager at Human Element. “Expanding the available catalog online and building custom features makes it easier for the Implus sales team to access products and pricing in order to deliver better support to clients and prospects. We’re excited to see Implus continue to grow with this greatly improved portal.”

The new B2B web portal can be viewed at b2b.implus.com.

About Human Element

Human Element is an eCommerce services and digital marketing agency based in Ann Arbor, MI. Founded in 2004, Human Element has been delivering eCommerce solutions, custom integrations, and digital marketing solutions for more than 20 years. B2B and B2C clients include Chempoint, Pentair, Roush Performance, Implus, EOTECH, and more. To learn more, please visit www.human-element.com.

About Implus Brands

Implus is home to 16 category leading active lifestyle accessory brands. We enable and empower all people to live active, healthy and fulfilled lives.

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