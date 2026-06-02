Virtual Roundtable on Breast Cone Beam CT: Emerging Clinical Applications and Development of Guidelines

Advanced Diagnostic Imaging Accreditation Dr. Richard Reaven, MD, co-founder and lead interpreting physician of The Painless Mammogram Heather Richardson, MD, FACS, Breast Surgeon and Co-Founder, Bedford Breast Center

RadSite to host complimentary webinar on Tuesday, June 9

This webinar offers an important opportunity to discuss emerging clinical applications, share early experiences from the field, and explore the development of guidelines” — • Richard Reaven, MD, Co-Chief Medical Officer, Koning

ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RadSite™, a leading accreditation organization promoting quality-based imaging practices, will host a webinar titled “Breast Cone Beam CT: Emerging Clinical Applications and the Development of Guidelines.”The event will take place on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. ET. To register, click here As interest grows in dedicated breast cone beam CT for high-resolution, true 3D breast imaging, new guidance is needed to support safe and effective clinical adoption. This webinar will review the technology, discuss its potential role in breast cancer detection and diagnosis, and examine emerging guideline recommendations to promote quality, safety, and consistency in breast CBCT imaging.Moderator: David Georges, President, KoningPanelists:• Mark Hiatt, MD, MBA, MS, Chief Medical Officer, RadSite• Richard Reaven, MD, Co-Chief Medical Officer, Koning• Heather Richardson, MD, FACS, Breast Surgeon and Co-Founder, Bedford Breast Center“Breast cone beam CT has the potential to enhance how we visualize and evaluate breast tissue by providing high-resolution, true 3D imaging,” said Dr. Richardson. “As this technology continues to evolve, collaborative discussions like this webinar are essential to advancing clinical understanding, establishing thoughtful guidelines, and ensuring patients benefit from safe, high-quality breast imaging practices.”“Dedicated breast cone beam CT is an exciting area of innovation in breast imaging, with the potential to provide clinicians with more detailed three-dimensional information to support patient evaluation and care,” said Dr. Reaven. “This webinar offers an important opportunity to discuss emerging clinical applications, share early experiences from the field, and explore the development of guidelines that can help ensure quality, consistency, and patient safety as adoption expands.”This webinar reflects RadSite’s continued commitment to advancing dialogue around emerging imaging technologies and encouraging collaboration among clinical, technical, and industry leaders.RadSite currently offers six accreditation programs, including:• CT Accreditation• MRI Accreditation• Nuclear Medicine and PET Accreditation• Dental CBCT Accreditation• Medical CBCT Accreditation• Remote Scanning Accreditation.To learn more about RadSite’s accreditation programs or request a complimentary copy of its Standards, visit www.RadSiteQuality.com/Accreditation/ Stay ahead of industry trends with RadSite’s YouTube channel . With more than 40 webinars led by industry experts, the channel covers critical developments in imaging, AI, and healthcare trends. Subscribe today to view our latest sessions.To learn more, email info@radsitequality.com or call 443-440-6007.###About RadSite™ ( www.RadSiteQuality.com Founded in 2005, RadSite promotes quality-based practices for imaging systems across the United States and its territories. Today, RadSite offers six accreditation programs, including CT accreditation, MRI accreditation, Nuclear Medicine and PET accreditation, Dental CBCT accreditation, Medical CBCT accreditation, and Remote Scanning accreditation. RadSite is recognized by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services as an official accreditation organization under the Medicare Improvements for Patients and Providers Act of 2008. It is also recognized by more than 350 payers and has accredited more than 2,000 imaging systems. RadSite’s programs help assess, track, and report imaging trends to enhance imaging procedures and outcomes. The organization also offers educational programs, publishes issue briefs, and underwrites research on a complimentary basis to raise awareness of safety issues and promote best practices. RadSite is governed by an independent advisory board and committee system that is open to a broad range of volunteers to ensure transparency and accountability. To learn more, contact us at 443-440-6007 or info@radsitequality.com.

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